Vimal: I Would Prefer To Be Called A Hero With A Good Heart Rather Than A Mass Hero

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Stating that he would prefer to be a hero with a good heart rather than a "mass hero", well known Tamil actor Vimal has said that it was enough for him if God continued to keep him in a position where he was able to give a reasonable profit to the producers who, placing trust in him, invested in his films.

Participating in the audio release event of his upcoming action entertainer film 'Vadam', Vimal made this statement. Citing the statement of director Moorthy, who had spoken before him that the film had come out really well and that he (Vimal) would go on to emerge a "mass" hero after the film's release, Vimal said, "I don't want to be a mass hero. If I am known as a hero with a good heart, that is more than enough for me. I know what my strengths are."

The actor then went on to say that it was enough for him if God continued to keep him in a position where he was able to give a reasonable profit to the producers who, placing trust in him, had invested in his films.

For the unaware, high-octane action drama 'Vadam', featuring actor Vimal in the lead, has been direct Kenthiran V's and produced by Masani Pictures.

The makers recently released a trailer of the film. The trailer shows Vimal to be a bull owner and that his majestic bull participates in the festive sport of Jallikattu. Soon, we see an aged man looking for assassins to kill someone. He is seen asking for assassins who can take a man's head. The person replying to the old person searching for assassins asks for the identity of the person to be killed. We then see a series of assassination attempts happening but none that succeed.

The old man who enquired about assassins to begin with, is shown enquiring even more. "These people don't seem the type. Can they get it done?" More action sequences follow. Meanwhile, we see that the place has a headman, who says that for him, his first duty is to the town and its 10 villages.

Meanwhile, Vimal, who is seen in a number of action sequences, says that those doing something for the sake of money could backtrack or withdraw, but those doing it for the sake of honour, wouldn't withdraw.

After a point, the person who ordered the assassination is heard saying,"There is no need to be discreet and strike him from behind. Kill him from the front."

The high octane action thriller, will apart from Vimal, also feature a host of actors including Nataraj (Natty), Sanashka Sri, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Deepa Shankar and Indumathy Manikandan.

Produced by Rajasekar R, the film has music by D Imman and cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar. Editing for the film is by Sabu Joseph VJ and Art direction is by V. Sasikumar.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by G.N. Murugan while dances have been choreographed by Dinesh, Dheena and Santhosh. The film has been co-directed by P A Shanmugam.

The film is slated to hit screens on March 6 this year.