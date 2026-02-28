Planning To Buy Property Abroad? This Stunning Two-Bedroom Penthouse Costs ₹27 Crore Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Thinking of buying a second home in Norway? A property at Cetra Residence in Oslo's upscale Holmenkollen area offers a chance to enjoy cool summers, snowy winters and skiing. The district is often called the“Norwegian Beverly Hills” for its luxury and lifestyle.

The best part is that there are no restrictions on foreign buyers to buy real estate in Norway. The property costs 27,900,000 Norwegian kroner (around ₹27 crore). This can be a great choice for wealthy Indians who want a second home.

Holmenkollen is one of Oslo's most popular and well-established residential areas. It is surrounded by forests, golf courses and views of the fjords. It also overlooks the famous Holmenkollen Ski Jump.

The area feels peaceful and away from the city, yet Oslo is easily accessible by tram, which runs regularly and safely through the neighbourhood.

The building offers several modern facilities for residents. There is a private gym with all the essential fitness equipment. A golf simulator is also available inside the building. The apartment comes with two parking spaces, both fitted with electric vehicle chargers.

There are separate lockers for sports gear and bicycles. A management company is available to take care of the apartment when the owner is away.

The location is ideal for outdoor lovers. Two major ski mountains are just five minutes away. In winter, residents can enjoy cross-country and downhill skiing. In summer, there are options for hiking and cycling.

The ocean and fjord are visible from the residence. Sailing and boating are also easily accessible in Oslo. Golf courses can be seen from the apartment's view.

The Apartment

This two-bedroom penthouse in Cetra Residence, located in one of its five buildings, covers 138 square metres. The apartment has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a skylight and wide panoramic views.

The high ceilings and large windows make the space feel bright and open. It also includes a private outdoor area, perfect for summer.

The home has heated floors throughout, which is not common in many US properties. The kitchen is designed in a clean, modern Norwegian style and comes with premium Gaggenau appliances and induction cooking. The interiors feature oak flooring and marble finishes with careful attention to detail.

The main bedroom has multiple windows and great views. The closet space can be customised. The en-suite bathroom is fully equipped. There is also a guest bedroom, a full laundry room and an additional bathroom with a rain shower.