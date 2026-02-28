Suniel Shetty Still Hasn't Watched Border 2 Yet His Emotional Reason Will Surprise Fans Read On

Believe it or not, Suniel Shetty says he still hasn't watched his son Ahan Pandey's film Border 2. In a recent chat, he shared an emotional, surprising reason for skipping the Sunny Deol starrer.

During an event, Suniel Shetty revealed he will watch his son's film only after it crosses ₹500 crore. Calling it an emotional and patriotic decision, he said he has firmly stuck to this vow despite the film nearing the milestone quickly.

He shared that he often went up to theatre doors, heard dialogues of his son Ahan Shetty from inside, yet turned back without entering. For him, the promise is driven by pride and belief that the film deserves a historic box office run.

The film in question, Border 2, released on January 23 and continues to run in select cinemas. Reports suggest it has earned over ₹360 crore net in India and crossed ₹482 crore worldwide, inching closer to the emotional ₹500 crore mark.

It serves as a spiritual sequel to the iconic war drama Border. The original, featuring Sunny Deol, remains a patriotic classic. The new installment revisits the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a modern cinematic scale and emotional narrative.

Alongside Ahan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. With a strong ensemble and patriotic theme, the movie continues to attract audiences, while Suniel Shetty patiently waits for that symbolic ₹500 crore moment.