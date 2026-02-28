403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Airways Temporarily Suspends Flights Amid Airspace Closure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar Airways announced Saturday the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Doha due to the closure of the country's airspace.
Qatar News Agency quoted the airline as saying it is working closely with relevant government authorities to support affected passengers and will resume operations once the airspace reopens.
Qatar Airways noted that some flight delays are expected when services return to normal.
The airline has reinforced ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other major airports to assist travelers whose flights have been impacted by the suspension. (end)
sss
Qatar News Agency quoted the airline as saying it is working closely with relevant government authorities to support affected passengers and will resume operations once the airspace reopens.
Qatar Airways noted that some flight delays are expected when services return to normal.
The airline has reinforced ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other major airports to assist travelers whose flights have been impacted by the suspension. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment