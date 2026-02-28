Qatar Airways Temporarily Suspends Flights Amid Airspace Closure

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-28 06:30:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar Airways announced Saturday the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Doha due to the closure of the country's airspace.
Qatar News Agency quoted the airline as saying it is working closely with relevant government authorities to support affected passengers and will resume operations once the airspace reopens.
Qatar Airways noted that some flight delays are expected when services return to normal.
The airline has reinforced ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other major airports to assist travelers whose flights have been impacted by the suspension. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

