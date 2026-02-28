Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KNG Maintains Full Readiness To Secure Camps, Key Sites


2026-02-28 06:30:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) confirmed that its forces are fully carrying out their duties in securing camps and other assigned sites, ensuring the safety and stability of the nation in coordination with the army, police, and the General Fire Force.
In a statement issued by the Directorate of Moral Guidance, the Guard said its personnel maintain a high state of readiness to carry out any assigned mission.
The statement also highlighted the activation of emergency plans and annual training exercises to maintain operational preparedness. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

