403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KNG Maintains Full Readiness To Secure Camps, Key Sites
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) confirmed that its forces are fully carrying out their duties in securing camps and other assigned sites, ensuring the safety and stability of the nation in coordination with the army, police, and the General Fire Force.
In a statement issued by the Directorate of Moral Guidance, the Guard said its personnel maintain a high state of readiness to carry out any assigned mission.
The statement also highlighted the activation of emergency plans and annual training exercises to maintain operational preparedness. (end)
ajr
In a statement issued by the Directorate of Moral Guidance, the Guard said its personnel maintain a high state of readiness to carry out any assigned mission.
The statement also highlighted the activation of emergency plans and annual training exercises to maintain operational preparedness. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment