FCDO Urges Britons To Shelter After Missile Attack On Gulf Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Britain called on its nationals to seek shelter places in the countries of Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates due to the recent missile attacks.
In an X statement, the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) said, "Due to reported missile attacks, British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place."
"Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities," it added.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations in Iran," calming that the objective was to protect the American people against Iranian threat. (end)
gta
gta
