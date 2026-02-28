403
Israeli Occupation Targets Iran Revolutionary Guard Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation said Saturday it had targeted the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps during its latest military attacks on Iran, in collaboration with the US.
The Israeli occupation radio said assessment was underway to verify the killing of the Iranian general Muhammad Bakor in joint US-Iranian military strikes against Iran.
Meanwhile, sirens were sounded across large areas in occupied territories amid an Iranian ballistic missile attack, urging people to remain in bomb shelters. (pickup previous)
