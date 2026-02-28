Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Targets Iran Revolutionary Guard Chief


2026-02-28 06:30:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation said Saturday it had targeted the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps during its latest military attacks on Iran, in collaboration with the US.
The Israeli occupation radio said assessment was underway to verify the killing of the Iranian general Muhammad Bakor in joint US-Iranian military strikes against Iran.
Meanwhile, sirens were sounded across large areas in occupied territories amid an Iranian ballistic missile attack, urging people to remain in bomb shelters. (pickup previous)
mt


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110802421



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search