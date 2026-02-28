403
Birds Return to Central Türkiye as Cavuscu Lake Partially Recovers
(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall and restored stream flows have helped revive Cavuscu Lake in central Türkiye’s Konya province, attracting migratory birds back to one of Central Anatolia’s vital wetland stopovers after months of severe drying, according to reports.
The lake, which spans roughly 27 square kilometers at its fullest, is situated in the Ilgin district at the base of the Sultan Mountains and has long supported diverse wildlife.
Historically, Cavuscu Lake has been home to flamingos, pelicans, herons, and numerous other bird species, as well as fish such as carp, mirror carp, and freshwater mullet.
In recent years, prolonged drought and reduced rainfall caused significant water loss, and the lake completely dried up in the final months of last year, marking the culmination of a decline that began about five years ago.
Following recent precipitation, approximately one-third of the lake has refilled, though water levels remain shallow.
The partial recovery has already drawn migratory birds back, providing them with essential resting and feeding areas during their seasonal journeys.
Bird observer Adem Akbiyik, who has monitored Cavuscu Lake for years, emphasized its ongoing importance.
“This place is a very important location for birds. They come here to rest. It is in their nature. They will fly over this lake,” he said.
Akbiyik added that around 250 bird species are expected to pass through by mid-April, with thousands more continuing their migration.
Türkiye sits on one of the world’s most significant bird migration flyways, connecting Africa and Europe, with Anatolia serving as a natural land bridge. Migration routes funnel through regions such as the Bosphorus, Çanakkale Straits, and eastern valleys, allowing millions of birds — including storks, raptors, cranes, pelicans, and passerines — to traverse the area.
