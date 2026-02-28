403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jeddah Airport Urges Travelers To Verify Flight Updates Amid Air Traffic Disruptions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- King Abdulaziz International Airport on Saturday urged passengers traveling to destinations affected by current developments to contact their airlines directly to verify the latest updates on their flights before heading to the airport.
In a post on its official X account, the airport stressed the importance of following the official channels of airlines and the airport to obtain accurate information and responses to inquiries.(end)
fn
In a post on its official X account, the airport stressed the importance of following the official channels of airlines and the airport to obtain accurate information and responses to inquiries.(end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment