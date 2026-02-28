Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jeddah Airport Urges Travelers To Verify Flight Updates Amid Air Traffic Disruptions


2026-02-28 06:15:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- King Abdulaziz International Airport on Saturday urged passengers traveling to destinations affected by current developments to contact their airlines directly to verify the latest updates on their flights before heading to the airport.
In a post on its official X account, the airport stressed the importance of following the official channels of airlines and the airport to obtain accurate information and responses to inquiries.(end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

