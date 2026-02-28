403
UAE: Situation 'Under Control' After Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed Saturday that the situation in the UAE is currently "under control," with competent authorities monitoring developments continuously around the clock.
The Emirates News Agency quoted the authority as saying, "We reassure everyone that the situation is under control and that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all."
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the UAE reported that the country came under an Iranian ballistic missile attack, which was successfully intercepted by UAE air defenses.
Emirates News Agency added that authorities also dealt with falling debris in a residential area in Abu Dhabi, resulting in some material damage and the death of one individual of Asian nationality. (end)
maa
