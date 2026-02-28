403
Qatar Strongly Condemns Iran Attacks, Reserves Right To Respond
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Saturday strongly condemned an Iranian ballistic missile attack on its territory as a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that jeopardizes regional security and stability.
In a press release, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Qatar reserves it full right to respond to this attack in defense of its sovereignty, security and national interests as per international law.
The ministry underlined that Qatar has always called for dialogue with Iran as the ideal principle of addressing disputes and settling disputes by peaceful means.
It added that the targeting of the Qatari territory contradicts the principles of good neighborliness since Qatar has always kept away from regional conflicts and sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.
Furthermore, the ministry condemned the violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait, UAE, Jordan and Bahrain in the heinous Iranian aggression, voicing solidarity with them and backing all measures they could take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability. (pickup previous)
