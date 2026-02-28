United Arab Emirates: Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of The Republic Of The Congo

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, in the capital Brazzaville, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing joint cooperation.



H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Nguesso, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of the Congo.



For his part, H.E. President Nguesso conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.



H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan commended the steady advancement of relations between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo, underscoring a number of opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing economic and diplomatic ties and to advancing collaboration in support of sustainable development goals for the benefit of both peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.