Congress Slams PM Modi's 'Shameful' Israel Visit After Iran Strike

Congress Slams PM Modi's 'Shameful' Israel Visit

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, labelling it as "shameful" following the joint military strike launched by Israel and the US on Iran. Ramesh argued that such military action was expected by "Modi's 'good friends", and that the Prime Minister's choice to visit Israel and display public support "highest moral cowardice" given the unfolding conflict today.

In an X post, Ramesh said, "Two days after Mr. Modi celebrated his visit to Israel, Israel and the US have begun their joint assault on Iran. This was fully expected given their military build-up in the last few months. Mr. Modi nevertheless chose to go to Israel, where he displayed the highest moral cowardice. He declared that India stood with Israel and got himself an award for saying so. This Israel visit was shameful and it is even more so in light of the war that has been launched by two of Mr. Modi's 'good friends."

Details of PM Modi's Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his historic visit to Israel, which came after nine years, during which both countries agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership. The visit saw the signing of 27 agreements spanning innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and other sectors.

The historic meeting between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu saw collaborations on the fronts of high-tech artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic, diplomatic and security collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Israel will soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and announced the establishment of a "Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership" to deepen cooperation in the tech and innovation sectors.

US-Israel Launch Joint Military Strike on Iran

Meanwhile, Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Fears of Wider Regional Conflict Grow

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted. (ANI)

