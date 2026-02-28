Kangana Ranaut's Sharp Remarks On Bollywood Biggies And Star Kids Leave Internet Divided

Actress Kangana Ranaut stirred fresh controversy with sarcastic remarks on the Khans, directors, and young stars, even jokingly picking Ananya Panday as best actress while admitting Salman Khan seems cool in interview recently viral.

Bollywood's outspoken star Kangana Ranaut is back in headlines after a fiery interview packed with sharp remarks on industry insiders, top stars, and young actresses. Her candid tone and unapologetic opinions quickly went viral, sparking debates online and once again placing her at the center of Bollywood controversies lately now.

Asked about friendships with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, she laughed and questioned when they ever became her friends. The witty response surprised the host and viewers alike, highlighting her distance from Bollywood's biggest male superstars and her refusal to indulge industry camaraderie publicly and boldly often.

But when pressed to choose one she liked, Kangana admitted that Salman Khan seemed quite cool. The unexpected remark hinted at a mild soft corner for the superstar, even as she maintained her trademark independent stance and continued to keep most mainstream Bollywood relationships at arm's length overall still firmly.

On being asked to pick the better actress among Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana chose Ananya with a laugh. Fans sensed sarcasm, recalling her earlier 'Bolly-bimbo' jibe on The Kapil Sharma Show about Ananya's acting skills, which resurfaced and fueled fresh online debates again widely today.

When the conversation shifted to directors Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra, Kangana reacted sharply. She dismissed the list, saying her taste in cinema was not that low, reiterating her long-standing criticism of nepotism and her well-known ideological clash with Johar since 2017, remark that echoed past controversies too.

Amid controversies, Kangana remains busy professionally. After the hit Tanu Weds Manu franchise, she is set to reunite with R. Madhavan for an untitled psychological thriller. The reunion of the beloved pair has already generated excitement among fans eager to see their chemistry again on screen soon very widely anticipated.

The interview once again proves that wherever Kangana speaks, controversy follows. Her blunt humour, sarcasm, and fearless opinions keep the industry on edge while ensuring constant headlines. Love her or hate her, she continues to dominate conversations and remain one of Bollywood's most talked-about personalities in recent times as well.