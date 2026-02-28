Israel, US Launch Joint Operation Against 'Existential Threat' Iran

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israel and the United States have initiated a joint operation aimed at neutralizing what they describe as the existential threat posed by Iran.

Netanyahu Announces 'Defensive and Strategic' Move

In a public address to the nation, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the long-standing hostility of the Iranian regime, framing the move as both defensive and strategic. "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," the statement declared. Netanyahu thanked US President Trump for the American support and dubbed Trump's leadership "historic." "I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump for his historic leadership. For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people. This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity. Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," he said

Appeal to Iranian People

Netanyahu then made an impassioned appeal to the Iranian people to rise up against the Islamist regime. "The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis - to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he said.

IDF Dubs Strikes 'OPERATION ROARING LION'

The IDF earlier announced the strikes dubbe OPERATION ROARING LION saying the aim was to remove the threat to Israel. "The IDF and the U.S Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time. The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel's borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole," it said.

Trump Warns Iranian Forces: 'Surrender or Face Certain Death'

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as the ombined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran. In a televised address on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the launch of a military operation in Iran, targeting the country's nuclear and military infrastructure. "To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death. So, lay down your arms, you will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death," he said.

'Hour of Your Freedom is at Hand'

Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)

