Indigo Issues Travel Advisory For Iran Amid Evolving Regional Situation

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Regional Tensions

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday issued a travel advisory stating it is closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the region.

In a post on X, IndiGo said the safety and security of customers and crew remain their highest priority, and the airline's teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves. "We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves," IndiGo posted.

The airline advised the customers to check their flight status prior to departure. "Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details," it said.

IndiGo added that it will continue to keep passengers informed and will remain fully committed to providing unwavering support during this period.

US-Israel Strike on Iran Escalates Middle East Tensions

The travel advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East region, particularly between Iran and Israel, which could potentially impact flight operations and routes through Iranian airspace.

Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also issued a safety advisory today and urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary developments in the wake of a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Airspace Closed, State of Emergency Declared

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack comes in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.

