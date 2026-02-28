DMK To Finalise Manifesto In 10 Days, Hails OPS's Trust In Stalin

DMK Manifesto Nearing Completion

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said that the party's manifesto preparation committee is actively working and the document will soon be finalised. "The work of the DMK's election manifesto preparation committee is progressing. Within the next ten days, the manifesto will be finalised in its complete form and submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. There is no need for the DMK to prepare a manifesto merely to respond to someone else. We will release a manifesto based on what the people expect. The people are ready to place their trust in the DMK's manifesto," she said.

OPS's Entry Reaffirms Stalin's Leadership: Kanimozhi

On the joining of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to DMK, Kanimozhi said it reflects his trust in Chief Minister MK Stalin and reaffirmed that Stalin is carrying forward the principles of the Dravidian movement.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said, "It is out of his trust in the Chief Minister and the DMK that OPS has taken this decision. This development reaffirms that Chief Minister MK Stalin is the only leader carrying forward the principles of the Dravidian movement. It also makes clear to the people who truly represent the Dravidian movement and provides a Dravidian model of governance."

On Friday, Panneerselvam joined Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) in the presence of party chief and CM MK Stalin in Chennai. Along with OPS, his son P Ravindhranath Kumar also joined DMK ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

This comes after Panneerselvam's praise for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his prediction regarding the return of the DMK government in the state. O Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after a leadership tussle with Edappadi K Palaniswami back in 2022. OPS emphasised that he had joined DMK to put a full stop to his "bitter experience".

Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress Underway

Kanimozhi also informed about seat-sharing talks between the DMK and Congress, saying discussions are underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)