Two Indian Students Die In Croydon House Fire In London, One Injured

Two Indian students died after a house fire in Croydon, South London, on February 23. Ganti Abhishek died at the scene, while Kamineni Sai Srikar later died in hospital after critical injuries. A third student survived but remains hospitalised.

One of the victims, Ganti Abhishek, 28, from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, died at the scene on the night of the fire. Officials said he succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Another student, Kamineni Sai Srikar, 26, from Nizamabad in Telangana, was rescued and rushed to Croydon University Hospital along with his two roommates. He remained in critical condition for several days. Doctors later declared him brain-dead, and he was confirmed dead after intensive treatment.

The third student managed to escape the flames but suffered injuries. He continues to receive treatment at the hospital. Officials have not released further details about his condition but confirmed he is under medical care.

Srikar's family in Nizamabad has appealed to authorities to speed up the process of repatriating his body to India. The tragic news has deeply affected both families, who are grieving the sudden loss of their sons far from home.

Student life in London

Srikar had completed his engineering studies in Hyderabad before moving to London to pursue a Master's degree in science. Like many international students, he had travelled abroad seeking higher education and better opportunities.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Officials said a detailed examination of the property and surrounding circumstances is ongoing. The incident has also shaken the Indian community in South London, with many expressing shock and sorrow.

The tragedy highlights the risks of residential fires and the challenges faced by international students living away from their families. Community members have called for support for the victims' families during this difficult time.