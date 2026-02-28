Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Kali Temple Before India Vs WI Quarter Final T20 World Cup 2026

India's T20 World Cup campaign heats up as Head Coach Gautam Gambhir visits the sacred Kalighat Kali Temple to offer prayers ahead of the crucial India vs West Indies quarter final. With the high-stakes knockout clash approaching in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Gambhir sought divine blessings for Team India's success. The spiritual visit has drawn attention from fans as India prepares for the massive IND vs WI encounter.

