Kabul Claims Airstrikes On Pakistani Military Sites In Miranshah, Spinwam

The Taliban described the strikes as“successful” and said they were carried out around midnight in response to Pakistani air raids.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the military headquarters in Miranshah and Spinwam were“destroyed,” and heavy casualties were inflicted on Pakistani forces. However, no independent verification has yet confirmed the extent of the damage or casualties.

Pakistani officials have not publicly commented on the Taliban's claims. The reported escalation marks a sharp rise in tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, as cross-border hostilities intensify.

The Taliban's statement follows Pakistani airstrikes conducted over the past 24 hours targeting Taliban military positions in Afghanistan, including the 201st Khalid bin Walid Corps in Nangarhar and locations in Kandahar, reportedly including the former residence of Mullah Mohammad Omar and a center linked to a Taliban suicide unit.

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan have deteriorated in recent months over border security and militant activity. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of failing to curb armed groups operating along the frontier, allegations the Taliban deny.

The situation remains fluid, with observers warning that continued retaliatory strikes could trigger a broader and prolonged cross-border conflict between the two neighboring countries.