Iran Launches Missile Strikes On U.S. Bases In UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait

According to Fars News Agency, the targeted sites include Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Meanwhile, Reuters reported hearing a large explosion in Abu Dhabi.

Bahraini authorities confirmed that a missile strike targeted the U.S. Fifth Fleet service center, and the Interior Ministry announced that air raid sirens were activated nationwide. Residents were urged to remain in protected areas until further notice.

Al Jazeera reported two powerful explosions in Doha. Earlier, Qatar's Ministry of Defense stated that all missiles launched from Iran toward its territory had been successfully intercepted.

The missile strikes come amid soaring tensions between Iran and the United States, following recent joint U.S.-Israeli military operations targeting Iranian sites. Tehran has vowed retaliation, accusing Washington of direct aggression.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any attack on the country would prompt strikes on U.S. and Israeli assets across the region. Military analysts caution that further escalation could draw Gulf states deeper into the conflict and destabilize the broader Middle East.

The situation remains highly volatile, with regional governments on high alert as fears grow of a widening confrontation involving multiple countries and military alliances.