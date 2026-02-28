Trump: U.S. Aims To Eliminate Iranian Threats, Vows To Destroy Missiles And Navy

In a video published on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that Washington's objective is“defending the American people by eliminating the imminent threats of the Iranian regime.”

In the video, Trump described the Islamic Republic as a“violent and extremely dangerous group,” claiming its activities directly endanger the United States, American troops, overseas military bases, and allies around the world.

Trump said the U.S. would destroy Iran's missiles and naval forces. He accused Tehran of developing long-range missiles capable of threatening America and other countries, and warned that such capabilities would not be tolerated.

The U.S. president also claimed that Iran has attempted to resume its nuclear program, suggesting that Washington views Tehran's military and nuclear ambitions as escalating risks requiring decisive action.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have sharply increased following recent military exchanges and mutual accusations of aggression. U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concern over Iran's missile development and its regional military posture.

Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes. However, Western governments argue that expanded enrichment and missile testing raise serious security concerns, fueling cycles of sanctions, threats, and military brinkmanship.