Jordanian Armed Forces Intercept Two Ballistic Missiles Violating National Airspace


2026-02-28 06:02:47
Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – A senior military official from the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) – The Arab Army confirmed that national air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized two ballistic missiles targeting Jordanian territory on Saturday.

Jordan News Agency

