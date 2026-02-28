Jordanian Armed Forces Intercept Two Ballistic Missiles Violating National Airspace

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – A senior military official from the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) – The Arab Army confirmed that national air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized two ballistic missiles targeting Jordanian territory on Saturday.

