Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For March 2026

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced on Saturday, February 28, 2026, the fuel prices for March. According to its announcement, the prices for Premium-grade petrol and Super have increased in comparison to February 2026.

The Premium-grade petrol is now priced at QR1.85 per litre, while Super is priced at QR1.90 per litre. The cost for diesel has increased, and will amount to QR2.05 per litre in March 2026.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announces the monthly price list.



