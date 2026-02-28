Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Its Territory And Sisterly States, Affirms Right To Respond

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles, considering it a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond to this attack, in accordance with the provisions of international law and in a manner proportionate to the nature of the aggression, in defense of its sovereignty and in protection of its security and national interests.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the State of Qatar has been and continues to be among the foremost advocates of dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistently calling for this principle as the optimal basis for addressing differences and resolving disputes through peaceful means, and for sparing the region the risks of escalation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that targeting Qatari territory is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness and cannot be justified under any pretext. Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good intentions and threatens the foundations of understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries were built.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Kingdom of Bahrain in the blatant Iranian aggression, affirming Qatar's full solidarity with these sisterly states in all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's call for the immediate cessation of any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritization of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security, protects the interests of its peoples, and prevents a slide into wider confrontations.