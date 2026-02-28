Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Strongly Condemns Iranian Attack, Affirms Right To Self-Defense


2026-02-28 06:00:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait strongly condemned what it described as a "heinous Iranian attack" that targeted Kuwaiti territory earlier in the day, in a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, airspace, international law and the Charter of the UN.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's full and inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in response to what it termed this flagrant aggression, in a manner proportionate to the scale and nature of the attack and consistent with international law.
The ministry stressed that Kuwait will take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people and residents, in a way that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability.
The ministry stressed that Kuwait's air defenses successfully repelled the attack in accordance with approved operational procedures and applicable rules of engagement, warning that the continuation of such aggressive military acts in the region would undermine regional security and stability. (end)
