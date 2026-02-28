Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Airways Suspends All Flights Amid Regional Tensions


2026-02-28 06:00:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced Saturday the postponement of all arrivals and departures at Kuwait International Airport due to current regional developments, citing the safety of passengers and aircraft as a priority.
In a post on X, the airline said flights will be rescheduled at a later date, with new schedules communicated directly to passengers based on the contact information provided in their tickets.
It urged travelers to rely on official Kuwait Airways channels for accurate information.
Passengers can also contact the airline's customer service for inquiries at 171 within Kuwait, or +96524345555 (ext. 171) from abroad.
Additional support is available through the airline's WhatsApp service at +9651802050. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

