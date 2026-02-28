BJP-JD(S) Will Jointly Fight In Budget Session Govt Will Turn K'taka Into Pauper State: Ashoka

MENAFN - IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 28 (IANS) Opposition Leader in the Assembly and senior BJP leader, R. Ashoka on Saturday alleged that the state government was preparing to turn Karnataka into a pauper state, and everyone was protesting because of this. He has also announced that BJP and JD(S) will fight jointly against the state government in the upcoming Budget Session.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ashoka claimed, "The mistakes made by Congress will be discussed in the Budget session. BJP-JD(S) will jointly fight. Due to the Siddaramaiah government's administration, 20 more taluks have been added to the list of backward taluks."

"Fearing students' agitation, the government has decided to make 56,000 appointments. But BJP had demanded appointments to 2 lakh posts. The government has to file an affidavit in court regarding internal reservation. The government will have to act according to the court's order," he said.

Ashoka alleged that the state government's thousand days have passed amid thousands of problems like corruption, the chief minister's chair battle, and shortage of grants.

Essential medicines have still not been purchased for government hospitals, he claimed that in the meantime, a circular has been issued instructing local medical officers not to buy medicines themselves but to wait until the government procures them.

"From March 13, government doctors will launch protests. As a result, patients will face severe hardship. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is directly responsible for this," Ashoka alleged.

The Health Department itself is in poor health, with a 40 per cent cut in grants in the budget, he mocked.

"The e-Khata should have been provided free of cost by the government, but instead they have paved the way for bribery. One has to pay a bribe of Rs 30,000 to get an e-Khata. Revenue collection is 20 per cent short of the target. In the Excise Department, crores of rupees have to be paid as bribes to start a liquor shop. Congress leaders who talk about Mahatma Gandhi's ideals are taking bribes to open new liquor shops," Ashoka claimed.

Money is being collected ahead of elections in five states. Whenever there is news of a change of ministers, ministers have to pay money to the high command, Ashoka charged.

"D.K. Shivakumar, Minister K.J. George and others have been assigned election duties. Karnataka has been turned into an ATM by the Congress high command. As a result, the season of protests has begun. Anganwadi workers, contractors, and transport employees are all protesting.

"Since the treasury is empty, everyone is protesting. For Anganwadi children, they are allocating just 50 paise for vegetables. That means Rs 5 for ten children. Half a kilo of vegetables has to be given to ten children. But the minimum price of one kilo of vegetables is Rs 40. Because of the guarantee schemes, there is no money, so vegetables have to be bought at such low rates," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. No previous chief minister has taken so much debt. By the time the five-year term ends, the total debt is expected to rise to Rs 6 lakh crore. Every person already has Rs 1 lakh debt, and another Rs 1 lakh will be added.

The Congress has gone bankrupt and is now working to turn Karnataka into a pauper state, he alleged.