Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Welcomes 9 Cheetahs From Botswana At Kuno

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released nine cheetahs received from Botswana into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The animals will undergo an acclimatisation and health monitoring phase before their gradual release into the larger landscape, said a statement.

In a social media post, Yadav announced the arrival of nine cheetahs from Botswana - 6 females and 3 males - at Kuno National Park.

“After eight cheetahs from Namibia were first reintroduced to India on September 17, 2022, and 12 were brought from South Africa in February 2023, I am thrilled to announce the arrival of nine cheetahs from Botswana - 6 females and 3 males - at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park,” he said.

“I welcome our new friends from Botswana and wish they thrive and multiply in India's wild,” he said.

The Minister informed that under the environmentally conscious leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Project Cheetah has been a great success. India now has a thriving population of 39 cheetahs, including 28 India-born cubs, he stated.

In another social media post, Yadav extended his appreciation to the Indian Air Force for the seamless coordination, precision flying, and unwavering commitment displayed by the IAF, which ensured the safe journey of these animals to India.

“The cheetahs from Botswana were extended a smooth air ride to India by IAF's C17 Globemaster from 81 squadron (the Skylords), and further to Kuno by IAF's helicopters. The seamless coordination, precision flying, and unwavering commitment displayed by the IAF ensured the safe journey of these animals across continents,” he said.

“Heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Air Force for once again rising to the occasion and serving the nation beyond the call of duty. I thank the mighty Indian Air Force and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for this support,” he wrote.

In December 2024, the Indian government initiated formal discussions with the Government of the Republic of Botswana for sourcing cheetahs to further strengthen Project Cheetah.

The proposal was formally advanced by Yadav, in consultation with Boipuso Wynter Mmolotsi, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Republic of Botswana.

Project Cheetah continues to progress with strengthened global partnerships and robust scientific oversight. The successful arrival of the Botswana cheetahs reinforces India's resolve to create a sustainable, free-ranging cheetah population and to contribute meaningfully to global conservation efforts, said the statement.