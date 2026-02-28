Recent Developments In South And Central Asia May Offer US A Strategic Foothold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) When the American media posed a direct question to the US President Donald Trump on his likely intervention in the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, he was perhaps more besieged that time with the upcoming strikes in Iran than thinking beyond.

However, he did say he may intervene, adding, "I get along with Pakistan, as you know very well. Very, very well," before departing on Marine One.

Once Washington achieves its target of changing the regime, and has boots on Iranian grounds -- literally, or with an ally as ruler in Tehran -- the US would be knocking at Afghanistan's western boundary.

Trump's "favourite Field Marshal", Pakistan's Asim Munir, can meanwhile take care of Afghanistan's southern and eastern front.

President Trump has been eager to re-establish a US base in Bagram -- a strategically placed military airfield about 60 km north of Kabul.

It used to be the operational centre of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), led by American troops, during its occupation of Afghanistan.

The Taliban had reacted by ruling it out, emphasising on Afghanistan's independence and sovereignty.

The location serves as an ideal base for operation and reconnaissance across a large part of Asia, including keeping an eye on China.

With pressure on the Taliban from all sides, the path to Bagram may lay clear.

With Iran, the US would have direct access to sea routes from the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea with ports at Bandar Abbas and Chabahar in Iran, and Gwadar, Pasni, and Karachi in Pakistan.

It also gives Washington an access to the reported reserves of rare earth in Balochistan without being worried of much insurgent offensives since the Baloch separatists would be cut off on all sides.

The region lies in the tri-junction of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.

General Munir, during his White House visit last year with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reportedly showcased these critical minerals to the US President and is said to have also met American investors, seeking around $500 million investment agreement to develop the critical minerals sector in Balochistan.

They had also offered the US President to develop Pasni, a deep-sea fishing port in Balochistan's Gwadar district, as a full-fledged harbour.

Asim Munir considers the rare earth reserves as a potential economic asset for Pakistan, that can help Islamabad reduce its huge debt and fill the treasury coffers.

On his part, Trump is also said to be interested in the rare earth elements, vital in a variety of applications for the American industry.

Since that visit, Trump has been full of praise for Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and Prime Minister Sharif.

"You have a great Prime Minister. You have a great General there. You have a great leader that... I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. And I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well," the US President reiterated when asked of renewed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan that has raised fresh concerns over the region's stability.

While a US State Department spokesperson told IANS earlier that Washington was closely watching the situation, it was also made clear that the US position supports Islamabad's security response.

"The United States supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group," the Spokesperson added, also criticising the regime's approach to counterterrorism commitments.

Even as new development unfolds in the vicinity, India would be closely watching the developments since any untoward resultant could seriously affect peace and stability in the region.