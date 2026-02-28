403
IRGC: Iran's Air Defenses Confront Hostile Targets After Israeli Occupation, US Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that air defense systems in Tehran were confronting hostile targets following the start of what it described as an attack by Israel and the United States on Iran.
Commander of Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ali Abdollahi said that "the aggressors must await a very severe, crushing and decisive response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps added that, in response to the aggression, the first wave of large-scale missile and drone attacks had begun targeting Israeli-held territories.
Meanwhile, the Iran Civil Aviation Organization announced the closure of Iranian airspace until further notice. (end)
