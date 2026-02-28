Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahrain: Air Defenses Intercept Missiles Over Kingdom's Airspace


2026-02-28 05:45:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's National Communication Center confirmed Saturday that the Kingdom intercepted several missiles detected in its airspace.
In a statement, the center said that the Bahrain Defence Force's air defense systems successfully intercepted the missiles.
The competent authorities are closely monitoring developments to ensure the protection of the Kingdom's airspace and safeguard the security and safety of citizens and residents.
The National Communication Center urged the public to obtain information from official sources and refrain from circulating rumors or unverified information, in a manner that supports national security and stability. (end)
