Iran-Israel Flare-Up: Kerala Sets Up Dedicated Helpdesk To Assist Gulf Expatriates

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (IANS) Amid fast-escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Kerala government has moved swiftly to address mounting concerns over the safety of expatriates in West Asia. Tensions flared after a joint US-Israel strike on Iranian targets triggered a major retaliatory missile barrage from Tehran.

Iran reportedly launched around 30 missiles at Israel in a coordinated assault, prompting the activation of the Israeli Air Force and its air defence systems.

While Israel confirmed an attempted attack, it has not disclosed the full extent of the damage.

Reports also indicated explosions in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, suggesting that the confrontation could widen beyond Israeli territory.

Precautionary measures followed swiftly across the Gulf region. Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates announced temporary airspace closures amid heightened security alerts.

Iran has warned that U.S. and Israeli military bases across the region could be considered potential targets, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The developments have triggered anxiety in Kerala, which has a substantial diaspora presence in Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Lakhs of Malayalis are employed across sectors such as healthcare, construction, retail and financial services in these countries, making stability in the Gulf critical to both families and the state's remittance-driven economy.

Responding to the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department to immediately set up a dedicated helpdesk.

The facility will monitor developments, coordinate with Indian embassies and provide real-time assistance and advisories to expatriates and their families in Kerala.

Meanwhile, all Indian citizens have been advised to follow the instructions issued by the Indian embassies in the respective countries and the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials described the move as precautionary but essential, given the rapidly evolving security landscape.

With the possibility of the conflict spreading across West Asia, Kerala's proactive outreach reflects both humanitarian concern and economic prudence.