Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,257.0 0.7% 45.2% RSISX USD Index 2,219.2 0.7% 45.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 13,313.1 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 10.1 # of Traded Comp. / OTC 60 / 2 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 74,249 # of Companies (Up) 19 Total Trades (#/d)* 3,188 # of Companies (Down) 29 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,200 # of Companies (Not changed) 12 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,818 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 9 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.760 38.2% -30.9% Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 6.910 32.1% 591.0% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 24.500 16.7% 105.9% Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.820 15.5% -34.4% Modern Construction Mat. (UCM) IMCM 0.690 15.0% 16.9% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM) INCP 2.200 -9.5% 26.4% Iraqi for General Transp. (UCM) SIGT 0.840 -8.7% -40.0% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 22.100 -3.9% 13.2% Economy Bank BEFI 0.260 -3.7% -13.3% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 2.680 -3.6% 49.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 5,498.8 4,165.8 41.6% Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Isl. Bank (NRM) BAMS 1,551.0 1,175.0 11.7% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,264.6 958.0 9.6% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 936.3 709.3 7.1% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 916.9 694.6 6.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,532 11,092.9 8,403.7 83.9% Industry 841 908.3 688.1 6.9% Agriculture 377 535.6 405.8 4.1% Telecom 186 525.6 398.2 4.0% Hotels&Tourism 94 104.6 79.2 0.8% Services 89 56.5 42.8 0.4% Insurance 4 0.9 0.6 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,123 13,224.3 10,018.4 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF)'s quarterly bulletin for the third quarter of 2024 reported that Arab financial markets achieved remarkable growth in trading volumes, with the total increasing by 47.46% to reach 328.92 bn shares where ISX topped this growth, outperforming other markets. The head of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC), Faisal Al-Haimus, praised this achievement, saying: "This exceptional growth in trading volumes reflects the development of the ISX as an attractive investment destination." (ISC)

Two cross transactions occurred on 68.6 bn shares of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, valued at IQD5.5 bn and corresponding to 27.5% of BIME's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 1.7 bn shares of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) on Nov. 18 valued at IQD1.6 bn and corresponding to 0.7% of BAMS's capital.

Al Mal Islamic Investment Bank (BMAL) started trading in the Non-Regular Market (NRM) on Nov. 17. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions.

ISX will suspend trading of the second issuance of Emaar bonds starting on Nov. 24, 2024, due to the maturity of their semi-annual interest. ISX requested Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



New shares of Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) from the capital increase through a 17% bonus issue to IQD292.5 bn resumed trading on Nov. 17.

National Islamic Bank (BNAI) resumed trading on Nov. 17 after holding its AGM on Nov. 9 in which they discussed and approved electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Original shares of Cihan Bank (BCIH) resumed trading on Nov. 19 after holding its AGM on Nov. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD355.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 6.8% rights issue and a 5.9% bonus issue.

Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) will resume trading on Nov. 24 after holding its AGM on Nov. 18 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.5 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.0% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD12.050 per share. Original shares of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) will resume trading on Nov. 24 after holding its AGM on Nov. 16 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.650 bn to IQD1.815 bn through a 10.0% bonus issue, and electing four original and four alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD7.910 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) starting Nov. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 20 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) starting Nov. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 24 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and electing new board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Nov. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 25 to discuss and approve the ending year Mar. 31, 2024 financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) starting Nov. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 26 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting Dec. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 9 to discuss and approve the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of International Islamic Bank (BINT) starting Dec. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 12 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Ashour Hotel (HASH) starting Dec. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 20 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.