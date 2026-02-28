Iraq Stock Market Report
|RSISX Index Change
|RS ISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|2,216.3
|0.6%
|42.6%
|RSISX USD Index
|2,179.2
|0.6%
|42.6%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d*
|14,628.7
|# of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market
|104 / 6
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d*
|11.1
|# of Traded Comp. / OTC
|61 / 1
|Traded Shares (mn)/d*
|15,021
|# of Companies (Up)
|23
|Total Trades (#/d)*
|3,970
|# of Companies (Down)
|16
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|22,108
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|22
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|16,749
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|9
| Market FX Rate**/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)***
|1320 / 1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|7
* Including OTC market
** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod.
|ABAP
|10.500
|32.2%
|950.0%
|Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BINI
|0.700
|14.8%
|-47.8%
|Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
|BIME
|0.080
|14.3%
|-33.3%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.090
|12.5%
|-30.8%
|Ashur International Bank
|BASH
|0.300
|11.1%
|-28.6%
|Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Iraqi for Carton Man.
|IICM
|1.770
|-25.0%
|70.2%
|Rehab Karbala Company
|HKAR
|0.890
|-20.5%
|-19.1%
|Iraqi Engineering Works
|IIEW
|8.650
|-11.3%
|44.4%
|Ready Made Clothes
|IRMC
|3.550
|-11.3%
|-19.9%
|Dar Al-Salam for Insurance
|NDSA
|0.700
|-9.1%
|0.0%
|Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM)
|BINI
|4,953.2
|3,752.5
|34.0%
|Al-Mansour Bank
|BMNS
|2,288.2
|1,733.5
|15.7%
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|2,014.4
|1,526.1
|13.8%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|1,813.0
|1,373.5
|12.4%
|National Bank of Iraq
|BNOI
|825.2
|625.1
|5.7%
|Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1)
|Sector
|No Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|2,178
|11,582.8
|8,774.9
|79.5%
|Telecom
|487
|1,817.9
|1,377.2
|12.5%
|Industry
|804
|676.0
|512.1
|4.6%
|Agriculture
|207
|222.2
|168.3
|1.5%
|Services
|138
|130.8
|99.1
|0.9%
|Hotels&Tourism
|70
|125.6
|95.2
|0.9%
|Insurance
|33
|16.3
|12.3
|0.1%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|3,917
|14,571.6
|11,039.1
|100.0%
(1) Excluding OTC market
Iraq Stock Exchange
-
Two cross transactions occurred on 7.5 bn shares of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, valued at IQD5.0 bn and corresponding to 3.0% of BINI's capital.
The second issuance of Enjaz bonds was launched for trading starting Dec. 3, 2024, on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.
Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023, starting Dec. 4. The company decided in its recent AGM (Nov. 18) to distribute IQD0.5 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.0% dividend yield.
The International Development Bank (BIDB) announced on Saturday that it has started processing the salaries of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) employees under the "My Account" project, a government initiative aimed at modernizing banking and promoting economic development in the Region. (Bas News)
Ahliya For Insurance (NAHF) decided to extend the subscription on 8.0 bn shares for another 60 days starting Dec. 1 due to the incomplete subscription of the full amount during the first 60 days.
The procedures for listing Hammurabi Commercial Bank on the OTC platform with its capital of IQD201.0 bn have been completed based on the instructions of the Securities Commission. The process of creating share certificates for the company's shareholders began on Dec. 4. Trading will be launched after depositing 5% of the capital, or after 21 days from the depositing start date.
Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. The company disclosed that the fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares were related to the company's announcement of dividend distribution (100%) and the company's ambitious plan for expansion & activities.
ISX requested Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) to explain why the prices touched the lower limit on Dec. 2 and 4.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
-
Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) resumed trading on Dec. 1 after holding its AGM on Nov. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing 7 original and 6 alternative board members.
Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) resumed trading on Dec. 4 after holding its AGM on Nov. 25 in which they discussed and approved the ending year Mar. 31, 2024 financial statements.
Electronic Industries (IELI) resumed trading on Dec. 4 after holding its AGM on Nov. 28 in which they discussed and approved 2017, 2018, 2019 annual financial statements and electing 4 original and 4 alternative board members.
Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) will resume trading on Dec. 8 after holding its AGM on Nov. 16 in which they discussed and approved electing seven original and four alternative board members.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
-
ISX suspended trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Dec. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 7 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
ISX suspended trading of Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) starting Dec. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 8 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.5 bn to IQD2.0 bn through %33.3 rights issue.
ISX suspended trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting Dec. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 9 to discuss and approve the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements.
ISX suspended trading of Al-Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) starting Dec. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 6 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.0 bn to IQD2.0 bn through %100 rights issue, and electing five original and five alternative board members.
ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad for Packing Materials (IBPM) starting Dec. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 16 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.
