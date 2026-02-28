403
Kuwait Closes Airspace Due To Regional Security Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced Saturday closure of airspace due to political and security developments in the region.
"This is a precautionary decision aimed at preserving safety and security of passengers, airlines and operations in Kuwait International Airport from any possible dangers," spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA.
He said concerned authorities were following developments in coordination with local and international partners.
He said the civil aviation would keep the public informed of developments. (end)
aam
