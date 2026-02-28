Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Closes Airspace Due To Regional Security Developments


2026-02-28 05:31:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced Saturday closure of airspace due to political and security developments in the region.
"This is a precautionary decision aimed at preserving safety and security of passengers, airlines and operations in Kuwait International Airport from any possible dangers," spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA.
He said concerned authorities were following developments in coordination with local and international partners.
He said the civil aviation would keep the public informed of developments. (end)
