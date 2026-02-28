Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sirens Heard In Kuwait Following Attack On Iranian Targets


2026-02-28 05:31:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Civil Defense launched sirens nationwide Saturday following a joint attack by the US and Israeli occupation on military targets in Iran.
The Public Authority for Civil aviation closed airspace due to political and security developments in the region. (end)
tm


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110802261



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search