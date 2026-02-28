403
Sirens Heard In Kuwait Following Attack On Iranian Targets
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Civil Defense launched sirens nationwide Saturday following a joint attack by the US and Israeli occupation on military targets in Iran.
The Public Authority for Civil aviation closed airspace due to political and security developments in the region. (end)
tm
tm
