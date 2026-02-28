403
Bahrain Confirms Attacks On Sites, Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's National Communication Center (NNC) confirmed Saturday that several sites and facilities inside the Kingdom came under attacks in a blatant breach of its sovereignty and security.
In a statement, NNC said that Bahraini security and military bodies have already launched an immediate emergency plan and taken the necessary field measures to address the current regional situation.
It voiced the Bahraini government's emphatic condemnation of this heinous aggression that poses a direct threat to the Kingdom's security and the safety of its citizens and residents. (pickup previous)
