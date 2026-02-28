403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Shots Down Rockets Before Reaching Land - QNA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar Ministry of Defense announced Saturday it repelled a number of attacks against Qatari soil in the wake of attacks by the US and Israeli occupation against targets in Iran.
A ministry statement, cited by the official QNA news agency, said all rockets targeting Qatar were shot down.
The Qatari armed forces have the capabilities and means to protect the country from any foreign danger, it said and affirmed the security situation was stable and under full control.
It urged the public to follow instructions published by the official authorities. (pickup previous)
sss
A ministry statement, cited by the official QNA news agency, said all rockets targeting Qatar were shot down.
The Qatari armed forces have the capabilities and means to protect the country from any foreign danger, it said and affirmed the security situation was stable and under full control.
It urged the public to follow instructions published by the official authorities. (pickup previous)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment