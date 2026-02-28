403
Army General Staff: Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept Aerial Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's General Staff of the Army announced Saturday that air defense systems dealt with aerial missiles detected in Kuwaiti airspace in accordance with approved operational procedures and rules of engagement.
In a press statement to KUNA, the General Staff affirmed that the interception was carried out in line with established protocols to ensure the protection of Kuwait and its sovereignty.
The General Staff called on the public to obtain information from official sources and not to be swayed by rumors or unverified reports.
It also prayed to Almighty Allah to protect Kuwait and its people under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. (end)
