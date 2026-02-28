403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Switzerland Concerned Over US, Israeli Occupation Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Switzerland on Saturday said it was deeply alarmed by todayآ's strikes by the United States and Israel occupation against Iran, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
In a post on its account on (X) the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs called for full respect of international law including the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.
The ministry also said the the Swiss Embassy remains operational "Our good offices remain at the disposal of the parties involved," it said.
Switzerland with its embassy in Tehran officially represents American interests since diplomatic relations between the United States and Iran were severed in 1980 acting as a diplomatic intermediary and channel for communication between the two sides.
In a related development, the Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid travel to Israeli occupation due to the escalating conflict with Iran and following Israeli occupationآ's declaration of a state of emergency on 28th of February 2026. (end)
imk
In a post on its account on (X) the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs called for full respect of international law including the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.
The ministry also said the the Swiss Embassy remains operational "Our good offices remain at the disposal of the parties involved," it said.
Switzerland with its embassy in Tehran officially represents American interests since diplomatic relations between the United States and Iran were severed in 1980 acting as a diplomatic intermediary and channel for communication between the two sides.
In a related development, the Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid travel to Israeli occupation due to the escalating conflict with Iran and following Israeli occupationآ's declaration of a state of emergency on 28th of February 2026. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment