403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU: Middle East Developments Are Extremely Perilous
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Saturday the latest developments in the Middle East are "perilous", stressing that the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law are a priority for the EU.
In a post on X, Kallas said that Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with its support for what she described as terrorist groups, pose a serious threat to global security.
She explained that the EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran while at the same time supporting diplomatic solutions, including efforts related to the nuclear issue.
She added that she had spoken with the Foreign Minister of the Israeli Occupation government, along with other ministers in the region, noting that the EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths to contain the escalation.
She pointed out that the EU's consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens from the region, confirming that non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn.
The European official further noted that the EU naval mission "Aspides" remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open. (end)
arn
In a post on X, Kallas said that Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with its support for what she described as terrorist groups, pose a serious threat to global security.
She explained that the EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran while at the same time supporting diplomatic solutions, including efforts related to the nuclear issue.
She added that she had spoken with the Foreign Minister of the Israeli Occupation government, along with other ministers in the region, noting that the EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths to contain the escalation.
She pointed out that the EU's consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens from the region, confirming that non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn.
The European official further noted that the EU naval mission "Aspides" remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment