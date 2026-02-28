403
Qatar: No Casualties, Damage After Successful Interception Of Missile Attacks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced Saturday that the successful interception of attacks targeting the country resulted in no casualties or material damage, according to a preliminary field survey.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed that no human injuries or damage to residential areas were recorded, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority. It added that response teams are working around the clock to monitor developments.
The ministry urged the public to avoid approaching or handling any unidentified objects or debris and to report them immediately.
It also called on the public not to circulate rumors and to rely solely on official sources for information, noting that competent authorities will provide updates as they become available.
Earlier, Qatar's Ministry of Defense said that, thanks to high readiness, security vigilance and joint coordination among relevant bodies, it successfully repelled a number of attacks targeting the country.
It noted that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection in accordance with pre-approved security plans, and that all missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.
Meanwhile, Israeli Occupation Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel launched a "preemptive" strike against Iran at dawn on Saturday. Air raid sirens sounded across Israeli-held territories amid warnings of an imminent response involving missiles and drones. (pick up previous)
