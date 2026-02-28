403
Jordan Armed Forces Intercept Two Ballistic Missiles Targeting Kingdom
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Jordan Armed Forces announced Saturday that two ballistic missiles targeting the Kingdom were successfully intercepted.
The Jordan Armed Forces said in a statement carried by Petra that the two ballistic missiles were brought down by Jordanian air defense systems.
Earlier in the day, Petra quoted a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces as saying that sounds heard in the skies over several areas of the Kingdom were due to routine sorties carried out by aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force as part of their operational duties.
The source noted that the flights were conducted within the framework of aerial reconnaissance and inspection operations aimed at ensuring the safety and integrity of Jordanian airspace and preventing any attempts of infiltration or unlawful activities.
He affirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces continue to carry out their national duty in protecting the Kingdom's skies and safeguarding its sovereignty with efficiency and competence, urging citizens not to circulate rumors and to rely on official sources for information. (end)
