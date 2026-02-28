403
Iran FM: Response Targets US Bases In Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the Iranian response targeted US bases in the region.
The Iranian foreign minister made the statement during a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, which focused on the joint US-Israeli occupation attack on Tehran earlier in the day, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
During the phone conversation, Araghchi underlined that Iranian actions would be confined to military bases and would not target the countries where those facilities are located.
For his part, the Iraqi foreign minister reiterated his country's rejection of escalating military situations, stressing that dialogue and de-escalation remain the most effective of addressing crises in a manner that preserves regional security and stability. (end)
