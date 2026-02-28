Stranded Passengers At Israel Airport Share Ordeal Amid Strikes On Iran

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, Feb 28 (IANS) As the United States and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran, flights were cancelled and passengers stranded at Ben Gurion Airport shared their ordeal on Saturday and their next steps to ensure their safety. IANS spoke to several passengers at the airport following the sudden disruption.

One passenger said,“We were told to evacuate after an emergency siren went off. My family and I went downstairs and then returned after a few minutes. Now, we have again been instructed to evacuate and go back home. All flights have been cancelled. I have called my cousin, and we will stay at his place until it is safe to return home.”

Another passenger, Siri, said,“We were already on the flight when we were informed about the possibility of an attack. Soon after, all flights were cancelled. I just want to cry and go back home to protect myself.”

Meanwhile, the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The development raises concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a joint military operation, dubbed 'Operation Lion's Roar', against Iran, describing the action as necessary to remove what he termed an“existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

In a video message addressed to the nation, Netanyahu said the operation was launched to counter the threat emanating from Tehran.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," he said.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel had carried out strikes and announced an immediate state of emergency across the country in response to the rapidly evolving security situation.

The military action follows a month-long US military buildup in the region, which came after President Trump pledged support for protesters who challenged the Iranian regime at the beginning of January.

Meanwhile, Air India's Delhi–Tel Aviv flight also returned to the national Capital after Israel launched what it described as 'preventive' strikes on Iran, triggering airspace closures across parts of the Middle East and disrupting several international services.