Pakistan Intensifies Crackdown On Afghan Refugees After Border Clashes With Taliban

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Feb 28 (IANS) Pakistani police have ramped up the arrest of Afghan refugees following escalating border clashes with Taliban forces, according to media reports.

The plight of Afghan nationals in Pakistan has been described as "critical", with widespread detentions of both men and women, particularly in Islamabad.

Citing sources, Afghanistan's leading news agency, Khaama Press, reported that police in recent days arrested Afghan nationals possessing valid visas and legal residency documents. Detainees are allegedly kept in confined spaces awaiting further action, which may include deportation.

The crackdown on Afghan refugees comes in the wake of intense clashes between Taliban forces and Pakistani troops along the border areas.

Reports suggest that the escalation followed Pakistani airstrikes carried out last week targeting Afghan provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, with subsequent operations reportedly expanding to areas including Kabul.

The rising tensions have sparked concerns among migrant communities and human rights observers, who warn that the hostilities may be translating into actions targeting Afghan civilians residing in Pakistan.

On Friday, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that the Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes against Pakistani military targets in Islamabad, Nowshera, Jamrud and Abbottabad.

Fitrat stated that these attacks were conducted in response to the airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia on Thursday night.

"The Air Force of the Ministry of National Defence carried out airstrikes on a military camp near Faizabad city in Islamabad, Pakistan, an army cantonment in Nowshera, Jamrud military colony, and Abbottabad today at around 11:00 am," Fitrat shared on X.

"These airstrikes were carried out successfully, targeting important military positions, centres, and installations of the Pakistani army there. These attacks were carried out in response to the airstrikes carried out by the Pakistani military in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia last night," he added.

The Afghan Ministry of National Defence also said that the country's forces launched retaliatory strikes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing at least 55 Pakistani soldiers and capturing two bases along with 19 posts. The counterattacks come amid escalating tensions along the border region.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carried out airstrikes targeting military installations in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.