Temporary Suspension Of Air Navigation In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of air navigation in the country's airspace.

This measure comes as part of a set of precautionary steps taken by the State of Qatar in light of the latest developments in the region, and within the Authority's commitment to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all flights.

The Authority confirms that it continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with the relevant authorities regarding the latest developments. Any updates will be announced as soon as they become available, it added.



Qatar issues National Emergency Alert, calls for public to stay indoors Ministry of Interior confirms no security concerns in Qatar, calls on public to avoid rumours

Read Also