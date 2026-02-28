Qatar Issues Another National Emergency Alert Ordering Public To Stay Indoors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar sent out National Emergency Alert to all phone calling on public to stay indoors.

It activated the national warning mechanism, where it stated,"Everyone must adhere to staying in their homes or in safe place, and not going out except for extreme necessity until the danger had passed."

Three alerts have been sent out in the last one hour.



Temporary suspension of air navigation in Qatar

