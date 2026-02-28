Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Defence Says Attacks Foiled, Urges Public To Remain Calm

Ministry Of Defence Says Attacks Foiled, Urges Public To Remain Calm


2026-02-28 05:06:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announced that, thanks to the high level of readiness, security vigilance, and close coordination among the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory.

The Ministry affirmed that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with the pre-approved security plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.

Read Also
  • Qatar Ministry of Defence intercepts missiles: Al Jazeera
  • Qatar issues another National Emergency Alert ordering public to stay indoors
  • Temporary suspension of air navigation in Qatar

The Ministry of Defense stressed that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the nation's security and to firmly confront any external threat. It reiterated that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.

The Ministry also reassured citizens, residents, and visitors, urging everyone to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by the competent security authorities, avoid spreading rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information released by authorized sources.

MENAFN28022026000063011010ID1110802217



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search