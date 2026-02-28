Ministry Of Defence Says Attacks Foiled, Urges Public To Remain Calm
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announced that, thanks to the high level of readiness, security vigilance, and close coordination among the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted and repelled a number of attacks that targeted the country's territory.
The Ministry affirmed that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with the pre-approved security plan, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.Read Also
The Ministry of Defense stressed that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the nation's security and to firmly confront any external threat. It reiterated that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.
The Ministry also reassured citizens, residents, and visitors, urging everyone to remain calm, adhere to instructions issued by the competent security authorities, avoid spreading rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information released by authorized sources.
